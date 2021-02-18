Skip to content
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest:
Player ratings: Millwall 2-0 Birmingham City
Championship highlights: Millwall 2-0 Birmingham
Millwall are considering contract situations of three key players – but it isn’t straightforward
Millwall break through psychological barrier at The Den with boss admitting: ‘It hasn’t been pretty’
Millwall manager reveals moment he feared his Lions side would be drawn into relegation scrap
newsatden.co.uk
Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews
News
Features
Fixtures
Results
Table
League Table
Form Guide
Squad Selector
Prediction League
Players Ratings
Highlights
Highlights
Championship highlights: Millwall 2-0 Birmingham
February 18, 2021
Staff
←
Millwall are considering contract situations of three key players – but it isn’t straightforward
Player ratings: Millwall 2-0 Birmingham City
→
Staff
(
@NewsAtDen
)