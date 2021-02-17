Millwall break through psychological barrier at The Den with boss admitting: ‘It hasn’t been pretty’

MILLWALL registered back-to-back home league wins for the first time this season – with boss Gary Rowett admitting they had to “scrap” to do it.

The Lions defeated Birmingham 2-0 on Wednesday night, the first time since last July they have won successive Championship games at The Den.

Millwall went 11 games without a win in SE16 from October to February.

Rowett was more hopeful the result rather than the display against Blues points to better things to come.

“The result does, the performance didn’t particularly,” Rowett said. “I’m always quite harsh on my players because I think we need to do certain things a lot better. We were a little bit fortunate tonight.

“Apart from Birmingham’s little bit of lack of creativity in the final third I felt for most of the game they were probably on top and deserved more out of it. I’m sure [Blues boss] Aitor [Karanka] will be very disappointed.

“We hadn’t won for a long time at home and the longer that goes on the more of a psychological barrier that becomes, particularly with no fans here, like every club is suffering.

“So to win two back-to-back, they’re two big wins for us. Perhaps the way we’ve done it hasn’t been pretty, we’ve tried to make it a bit of a scrap and it suited us in those two games.”

Image: Millwall FC