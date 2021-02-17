Millwall manager reveals moment he feared his Lions side would be drawn into relegation scrap

GARY Rowett admitted he was “edgy” that Millwall could be drawn into a relegation battle – before the Lions embarked on a seven-game unbeaten run that instead has them looking towards the top six.

Millwall won just one league game in 15 from October to January, but Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Birmingham was a third in a row as the Lions climbed to 11th in the table.

Rowett felt a switch from 5-2-3 to 5-3-2 was key to giving his side that defensive resolve that had been absent in that poor run.

“About seven games ago, I think there was one part of the game when Rotherham were winning 1-0 and we were three or four points off the bottom three,” Rowett said.

“If I’m being honest even I was starting to get a little bit edgy about that.

“We changed formation around then, started to get back to what we’re good at which is a rugged, defensively-minded team.

“And we’ve won four and drawn three against some really good opponents. There’s Norwich in there, there’s Watford in there – some excellent sides.

“The players have shown what they’re all about, it’s a really good run of results.”

Image: Millwall FC