Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall manager reveals moment he feared his Lions side would be drawn into relegation scrap

Staff

GARY Rowett admitted he was “edgy” that Millwall could be drawn into a relegation battle – before the Lions embarked on a seven-game unbeaten run that instead has them looking towards the top six.

Millwall won just one league game in 15 from October to January, but Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Birmingham was a third in a row as the Lions climbed to 11th in the table.

Rowett felt a switch from 5-2-3 to 5-3-2 was key to giving his side that defensive resolve that had been absent in that poor run.

“About seven games ago, I think there was one part of the game when Rotherham were winning 1-0 and we were three or four points off the bottom three,” Rowett said.

“If I’m being honest even I was starting to get a little bit edgy about that.

“We changed formation around then, started to get back to what we’re good at which is a rugged, defensively-minded team.

“And we’ve won four and drawn three against some really good opponents. There’s Norwich in there, there’s Watford in there – some excellent sides.

“The players have shown what they’re all about, it’s a really good run of results.”

Image: Millwall FC 

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)