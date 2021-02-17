Millwall dealt huge blow as Jake Cooper suffers injury and Kenneth Zohore also set for spell out

JAKE Cooper is set for a spell on the sidelines with Millwall fearing he has dislocated his shoulder for the second time this season.

Cooper went off after 23 minutes in the 2-0 win over Birmingham on Wednesday night – the same opponents he suffered the shoulder injury against last November.

Kenneth Zohore missed the game against Blues, and the striker could also be set for an extended spell out with an ankle injury.

Jed Wallace and Ben Thompson scored to give Millwall a third consecutive league win.

Gary Rowett gave an update on Cooper: “It looks like he’s dislocated the same shoulder again, in a slightly different place, which is probably worse.

“We have to find out over the next few days what that prognosis is. It looks like Ken Zohore is going to be out for a little period as well.

“We’ve had some key injuries recently and it’s going to stretch us. We’ve got a small squad and certainly at the moment some of these injuries are really damaging to us.”

Image: Millwall FC