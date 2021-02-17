Millwall boss Gary Rowett far from satisfied despite first in his reign against Birmingham City

MILLWALL won three league games in a row for the first time under Gary Rowett – but the Lions boss was far from satisfied after the Lions defeated Birmingham 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Jed Wallace and Ben Thompson scored in either half to extend Millwall’s unbeaten run to seven games.

“I’m pleased with the result but it was a poor performance in certain ways on the ball for most of the game,” Rowett said.

“A big marker was laid down early on, the ball went back to their central defender and he’s smashed it about 100 feet in the air to our defenders.

“We brought it down and smashed it 100 feet in the air back to them and it didn’t get an awful lot better than that.

“For 10 or 15 minutes when we got into the final third I felt Birmingham would be nervous, a team down near the bottom.

“The goal comes from it, Mason wins a flick, Jed gambles after the defender under-hits a back-pass which is the sort of thing that happens to you when you’re down there and you haven’t won many games.

“It was a good start but after that, if I’m being honest I thought they were much better than us, without causing us too many clear-cut problems.

“[Harlee] Dean stepping past our forwards and getting into the right-hand side position putting balls into the box just meant we couldn’t get out.

“Because we didn’t pass the ball with any fluidity we couldn’t get out and pass the ball like we wanted to. That’s always the challenge when you play that formation.

“They changed formation to match us up and it became a bit of a stalemate. Sometimes that’s when you need a little bit of quality, someone to do something to break the deadlock, and we couldn’t do that.

“Second half we were a bit better but not massively. I thought we were better when we changed formation to a three [in midfield] when Billy [Mitchell] came on. We started to win things.

“We should have had a penalty, a clear-cut penalty and I’m disappointed the officials didn’t see it. That’s happened quite a lot this season so far.”

