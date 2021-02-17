REPORT: Millwall 2-0 Birmingham City

By Alex Grace at The Den

MILLWALL extended their unbeaten run to seven Championship games with a resilient 2-0 victory over Birmingham City at The Den.

Jed Wallace opened the scoring after just three minutes when an horrendous mistake in the Birmingham defence allowed him to nip in and edge the ball past Neil Etheridge.

The Lions doubled their advantage with 15 minutes left as Ben Thompson thundered home Shaun Hutchinson’s cross.

The win moves Millwall up to 10th in the Championship table – eight points off the play offs.

Match details

Millwall took the lead in fortunate fashion. Mikel San Jose under-hit his back-pass allowing Wallace to net his seventh goal of the season.

The visitors responded well. Harlee Dean picked up possession in the Millwall box and produced a vicious effort that was deflected behind for a corner that was cleared.

The Lions were dealt another injury blow in the 23rd minute when Jake Cooper went off to be replaced by Alex Pearce.

Three minutes later, Matt Smith headed wide from Mahlon Romeo’s cross.

Blues responded with a chance of their own as Scott Hogan put his shot wide from inside the box. Rakeem Harper’s effort from outside the box was blocked as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

On 38 minutes, Aitor Karanka’s side went close again when Craig Gardner’s free-kick was unconvincingly punched away by Bartosz Bialkowski, but Dean was unable to turn his shot goalwards.

The second half took a while to get going but when it did Millwall should have made it 2-0. Mason Bennett played in Smith, who cut the ball back for Bennett whose shot was superbly saved by Etheridge before Smith was denied superbly by Dean.

Bialkowski hadn’t had an awful lot to do but he made an excellent point-blank stop to deny Lukas Jutkiewicz from inside the area.

Billy Mitchell and Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson were introduced for Smith and Bennett with 19 minutes left.

Jutkiewicz tried again, but his shot on the turn was relatively simple for Bialkowski to handle.

Millwall doubled their lead with 15 minutes to go. Hutchinson’s brilliant cross was lashed home by Thompson who scored for the second home game in a row.

Birmingham’s Jonathan Leko did have the ball in the net in stoppage-time but the flag was raised for offside.

Talking Points

Injuries beginning to mount as striker misses out and Cooper forced off

Millwall have already had a lengthy spell without key players this season. Unfortunately for Gary Rowett, it looks like it could be happening again.

Kenneth Zohore was forced off during Saturday’s 2-1 win at Reading and he failed to make the squad for this game as Millwall’s injury count hit six regulars out.

Zohore joined Murray Wallace, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ryan Leonard and Connor Mahoney on the sidelines.

Shaun Williams, who started against Reading, also missed this game with Rowett confirming earlier last week that he had fractured his toe.

The last thing they needed was perhaps their most dependable defender to go off. Cooper went down in the Birmingham box looking in a lot of pain and was unable to continue.

Coincidentally, it appeared to be a recurrence of the shoulder injury that he suffered against Blues in November.

Matt Smith and Mason Bennett handed rare starts as Millwall switch to four at the back

Fans have been calling to see Smith in the starting line-up for some time now and tonight they got their wish.

Smith was starting for the first time since the 1-0 defeat to Derby on December 5. You could see from the outset that Millwall were going to be direct into Smith and that was the case.

Smith offers Millwall that extra attacking benefit in the box but also in the defensive form as well.

Smith did what he was there to do, winning headers in the attacking areas when he got the chance. However, he did not have that many opportunities to do so in the opening half as following the opening goal the visitors got on top and Millwall’s attacking play was very much reduced.

Clinical Lions make it three wins in a row as they find shooting boots

It was not the best free-flowing football that you would hope to see but it got the job done.

It’s the first time in the Rowett era that Millwall have won three league games in a row.

In truth, there was never real concern that the Lions would let their lead slip.

The victory takes Millwall up to 10th in the Championship table – still eight points outside the top six with Bournemouth playing later on Wednesday.

The performance showed that when Millwall need to get stuck in to defend well and earn the points they can do that.

It was also the third game in a row that Millwall scored at least two goals. It’s now eight goals in three games after they managed just three in the previous five.

Team News

Rowett made three changes to the side that won 2-1 at Reading on Saturday afternoon.

Smith and Bennett started, with Jed Wallace also returning to the side after starting the last two games on the bench.

Rowett also changed formation to a 4-2-3-1 formation with Evans moving into midfield alongside Ryan Woods.

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Evans, Hutchinson, Cooper (Pearce 22); Romeo, Woods, Thompson (Ferguson, 87), Malone; J Wallace (Bradshaw, 87); Bennett (Mitchell, 71), Smith (Bodvarsson, 71)

Subs: Fielding, McNamara, Tiensia, Burey.

Booked: Romeo 78, Woods 80

Image: Millwall FC