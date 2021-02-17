TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Birmingham City – Striker out as youngster is named on Lions bench

MILLWALL host Birmingham City at The Den on Wednesday night.

The Lions are on a six-game unbeaten run and hope to extend it to seven against a Blues side in the bottom three.

Team news

Gary Rowett makes three changes to his side. Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett and Matt Smith replace Shaun Williams, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Kenneth Zohore.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Woods; J Wallace, Thompson, Bennett; Smith.

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, McNamara, Ferguson, Mitchell, Burey, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson, Tiensia.

Here is the Birmingham side: