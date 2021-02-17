TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Birmingham City – Striker out as youngster is named on Lions bench
MILLWALL host Birmingham City at The Den on Wednesday night.
The Lions are on a six-game unbeaten run and hope to extend it to seven against a Blues side in the bottom three.
Team news
Gary Rowett makes three changes to his side. Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett and Matt Smith replace Shaun Williams, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Kenneth Zohore.
Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Woods; J Wallace, Thompson, Bennett; Smith.
Subs: Fielding, Pearce, McNamara, Ferguson, Mitchell, Burey, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson, Tiensia.
Here is the Birmingham side:
🟢📋 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈.
◼️ First start for @Rekeemharper8.
◼️ Sam Cosgrove is out with a knock.
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) February 17, 2021