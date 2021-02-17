Millwall’s Matt Smith on celebration at Reading – as he fails to repeat moment in Leeds-Watford draw

IT wasn’t anger that was behind Matt Smith booting the ball away after he had scored Millwall’s leveller at Reading last weekend – he was trying to replicate a previous celebration.

Thirty-nine of Smith’s 64 league appearances for the Lions have been from the bench, and he was a substitute again at the Madejski Stadium.

Smith came on in the 63rd minute and made it 1-1 13 minutes later.

Smith scored Leeds United’s second goal as they came from two down before leading 3-2 in an eventual 3-3 draw against Watford at Elland Road in 2013.

The striker picked the ball out of the net before belting it over the stand, something that didn’t quite come off against the Royals.

“I caught the ball when it came out of the net and I was trying to replicate a moment from Leeds-Watford 2013 when I blasted the ball out of Elland Road,” Smith explained.

“And it looked really good.

“So I tried to hit it out of the stadium and then I shanked it and it nearly hit the dugout.

“I think [the look on] my face was wondering how badly I’d hit the ball.”

Mason Bennett scored Millwall’s winner nine minutes after Smith’s poached equaliser.

Smith added: “I just tried to anticipate where the ball would land and I was happy to be able to pounce on it and put it away.

“It was a good feeling and put us on our way to a really good comeback and a really good victory.”

