‘I’m a big Man City fan’ – Millwall’s George Evans explains viral clip involving former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney

IT was a clip that went viral after George Evans had appeared to refuse to swap jerseys with Wayne Rooney – but the Millwall man has confirmed he has the former Manchester United captain’s shirt framed in his home.

Cheadle-born Evans is a Manchester City supporter and seemed to walk away from Rooney as the United forward was going to take off his jersey in an FA Cup third-round game in January 2016.

Evans later tweeted to explain it had been a misunderstanding, and had swapped shirts with the ex-England skipper in the tunnel after United had beaten Evans’ Reading 4-0.

“It was a complete miscommunication,” Evans told NewsAtDen. “I wish I had just taken the shirt there and then. But I’m a big City fan and we had got beaten by United in the Cup.

“As a big City fan I thought it might not look great on TV.

“I just said to him when the game finished, ‘can I get your shirt inside the tunnel?’ And he’s come back over thinking I wanted it now, so I said I’d get it in the tunnel.

“The camera made it look like I said no. I should have taken the shirt then. It was a little bit of hassle but it’s all framed-up and in my house now.

“I was delighted to get his shirt.”

Image: Millwall FC