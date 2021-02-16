How Billy Mitchell defied specific instruction against Reading – but Millwall boss wasn’t annoyed

GARY Rowett told Billy Mitchell to hold his position after coming on against Reading – before the midfielder ran the length of the pitch to have a shot against the Royals.

Mitchell, 19, made his first senior appearance of the season as Millwall beat Reading 2-1, and his natural energy and enthusiasm saw him defy his manager’s instructions late in the game.

But Rowett certainly wasn’t annoyed with the youngster, who saw his first competitive action this campaign after replacing Ryan Woods in the 2-1 win at the Madejski Stadium.

“I didn’t really mention it after the game because of the result and the lads that came off the bench,” Rowett said.

“But of course it was Billy’s first appearance for quite some time and it was nice to get him out there.

“What sums Billy Mitchell up is I said to him, ‘just go on and hold your position, Bill’.

“And within I think the first five seconds he sprints from his box and has a shot in the other box and just missed out.

“That just shows his enthusiasm and how desperate he is to go and make a mark.

“We’ve still got to monitor his minutes and make sure he doesn’t go too hard too soon.

“The thing with Billy is it’s nice now having him available and he’s going to get fitter, stronger and better the more involved he is.

“It’s good to get him back.”

