Millwall updates on Ken Zohore, Maikel Kieftenbeld and Shane Ferguson ahead of Birmingham clash

MILLWALL could be without Kenneth Zohore and Maikel Kieftenbeld against Birmingham – but Shane Ferguson is set to be available for the Wednesday night clash.

Zohore went off in the 71st minute against Reading at the weekend with an ankle problem.

Kieftenbeld was withdrawn at the break the previous weekend against Sheffield Wednesday but has more of a chance of being involved against his former club.

“Both probably will be unavailable for the game but we’re not certain yet. It’s unlikely,” Millwal boss Gary Rowett said.

“Maikel’s very, very close to being available for this one but I’d certainly hope he’s available for the weekend’s game [against Wycombe].

“We still waiting for the prognosis on Ken, it looks like there is some damage to his ankle. But I’m not sure what extent yet. He’ll see a specialist over the next few days.”

Ferguson hasn’t featured since February 2 in the 0-0 draw against Norwich.

Rowett said: “Fergie was ruled out of the last game with a tight groin. The weekend before he just wasn’t in the match-day squad which will be the case with a lot of players from time to time.

“He should be available for tomorrow.”

Image: Millwall FC