CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Birmingham

MILLWALL have doubts over Kenneth Zohore and Maikel Kieftenbeld as they try to extend their unbeaten league run to seven games when they play Birmingham at The Den on Wednesday.

Lions boss Gary Rowett said Zohore’s substitution in the 71st minute in the 2-1 win at Reading was down to the striker picking up a knock.

Kieftenbeld went off at half-time in the 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday the previous weekend and Millwall continue to monitor him.

Shane Ferguson is also an injury doubt. The Northern Ireland international hasn’t featured since the 0-0 draw against Norwich on February 2.

Ryan Leonard and Murray Wallace are out, but Billy Mitchell should be in contention for his first start of the season after he came on in injury-time against the Royals.

Millwall are aiming for three league wins in a row for the first time since New Year’s Day, 2019 to try to close the gap further to the top six.

Blues are second-last in the Championship, nine points above Wycombe and a point off Rotherham in 21st place.

Aitor Karanka’s side have won just one game in their last 12 in the league, a run that includes eight defeats.

Karanka had a stark warning for his side after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Luton when he was asked if Blues can avoid the drop into the third tier for the first time in 26 years.

“Playing the way we did today? No,” he said.

“It is impossible to believe and keep the faith. I was positive and strong over the way we played the last four games. But the way we played today it’s going to be difficult.

“It was really poor. It was difficult to understand how Luton, who had only six more points than us before the game, wanted to win more than us.

“We didn’t realise how important the game was.”

Karanka has been backed by chief executive Xuandong Ren, who told BBC Radio WM over the weekend: “He signed up for a tough job when he came in.

“There are a lot of difficulties that Aitor has had to face up to.

“Aitor Karanka has the smallest playing budget since we took over this club.”

Possible Milwall starting XI: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Woods; J Wallace, Thompson, Bennett; Bradshaw.

Match odds: Millwall 4/7 draw 12/5 Birmingham 7/2

Last meeting: Championship (November 28, 2020): Birmingham 0-0 Millwall

Image: Millwall FC