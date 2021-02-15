Can Millwall still mount a play-off challenge? Cardiff City an example under former Lions boss

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett isn’t ruling out another second-half-of-the-season surge from his side.

The Lions are eight points off sixth after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Reading, with 17 games left.

Millwall were in 16th place, 14 points off the play-off positions, when they lost 3-1 at Nottingham Forest on January 16 after a run of just one win in 15 league games.

Cardiff were a place above Millwall after that weekend, but the Bluebirds are now seventh after sacking Neil Harris following a run of five consecutive league defeats.

Cardiff are unbeaten in five games under Mick McCarthy and have won their last three. They are six points off Bournemouth in sixth.

Millwall looked out of play-off contention last month, but a run of six games undefeated including three wins has brought them back into the race.

“Well we finished eighth last season and we were disappointed that we missed out on the play-offs,” Rowett said.

“Millwall are typically a club that finish the second half of the season a lot stronger than the first half. And I feel we’ll get a lot better as the season goes on, I’ve said that before.

“I don’t think injuries are helping us but if we can get a little bit of a fair wind…Cardiff were close to us five or six games ago and have had a good run. They’re finding themselves in seventh or eighth.

“For us it’s just about, keep trying to climb the table and keep trying to improve.”

