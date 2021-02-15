Millwall boss demands even more from ‘talented’ former Derby County man after Reading winner

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett praised Mason Bennett for his winner at Reading on Saturday – and then challenged him to contribute more to the scoresheet for the rest of the season.

Bennett came on at half-time for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and scored the Lions’ winner with five minutes left.

Bennett has started only once in the league this year, but showed again his ability to finish when he gets a chance.

Bennett raced away to slide on his knees after scoring his second goal of the season, before he was engulfed by his team-mates.

Rowett was asked later if the exuberance of the celebration was in part a reaction to Reading providing inadequate facilities for their opponents at the Madejski Stadium.

“It was partly because when you’re Millwall Football Club you’re there to prove everybody wrong all the time. That’s our mentality. We’re a little bit of an underdog,” Rowett said.

“While we’re not always the most talented group, we work incredibly hard for what we get.

“Mason is a popular member of the squad. He hasn’t had as many opportunities in the last six or seven games. He needs to score more goals in those areas.

“I think it was a little bit of relief from his point of view and the other players were really pleased for him.

“I hope it does [boost him]. He’s a talented player. We brought him in on a free transfer and we felt he would be a really good signing for us.

“He’s only 24, he’s got pace and power. He had a really good part in the first goal as well, breaking and getting us up the pitch.

“I think he’s the type of player that I’d always expect more of. I think he’s capable of it.

“It’s nice for him to come up with a goal. We saw at Bristol City that he can score different types of goals. He cut in on his right foot there and curled it into the corner. Today it’s a header. I think he can add more goals to his game.

“And of course we’ve only won three games for a period of time, so every time you win it feels like a lot of elation.

“I don’t think it was necessarily a response to the facilities. However, for me, in Covid times you just have to try to be a little bit respectful and try to do the best you can rather than try to do something that gives you more of a competitive advantage.”

Rowett had to give his pre-match team-talk on the concourse, and then hinted he wasn’t happy with where he had to deliver his half-time message.

Rowett was asked for more details after the game, with one member of the media pack wondering if the Lions had been consigned to the caretaker’s shed.

Rowett said: “It wasn’t quite as good as the caretaker’s shed! Listen, if we’d lost the game I’d have said the same thing.

“I just think at the moment with the conditions, to ask teams to go and do a meeting on a concourse where it was minus-four or five…you could see how cold it was, but I’ve got no massive complaints.”

