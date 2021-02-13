Another potential injury blow for Millwall after on-loan West Brom striker goes off at Reading

GARY Rowett said Millwall have an injury worry over striker Kenneth Zohore after the 2-1 win at Reading on Saturday.

Zohore went off in the 71st minute when Tom Bradshaw came on. Billy Mitchell made his first appearance of the season as an injury-time replacement for Ryan Woods.

“We’ve had a tough week. We brought in Maikel Keftenbeld and that allowed Ryan Leonard to play at centre-back,” Rowett said.

“But Lenny was out, Kieftenbeld was out, Shane Ferguson was out. Kenneth Zohore looks like he might be out [after] today. Connor Mahoney has been out, Billy Mitchell. We’ve just got to keep shuffling the pack.

“That’s when you need a strong group and players to come in and have a good effect. I thought the players who came in today weren’t feeling sorry for themselves, they were trying to win the game for their team-mates.

“The players that came on to the pitch today changed the mentality and the psychology for us and won us the game, quite frankly.”

