Millwall manager pays tribute to bench men who come on to slay Reading at the Madejsk

GARY Rowett paid tribute to his bench men as they made the difference against Reading on Saturday.

Substitutes Matt Smith and Mason Bennett scored in the last quarter as the Lions came from 1-0 down at the Royals to win 2-1 on Saturday.

It was a sixth league game unbeaten – the best run this season.

“We’ve started to have a more clinical edge to us,” Rowett said. “In the vast majority of our drawn games we should have won, we had lots of chances, one-v-one with keepers.

“We missed good opportunities and unless you finish some of those off you don’t win games. There haven’t been many of those draws where we were lucky and hanging on. We probably played a lot better in some of those drawn games than we did today.

“We’ve got a good squad and a brilliant spirit. I thought you saw that today with the likes of Matt Smith coming on, Mason Bennett, Tom Bradshaw, who haven’t played that often but came on and made a real difference for us.

“We’ve had a more clinical edge that has allowed us to win three and draw three of the last six.”

Image: Millwall FC