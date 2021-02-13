REPORT: Reading 1-2 Millwall

By Lucas Ball at the Madejksi Stadium

MILLWALL once again came back from a losing position to earn back-to-back victories for the first time since October in their 2-1 win over Reading.

Second-half goals from substitutes Matt Smith and Mason Bennett overturned Alfa Semedo’s first-half strike to make it six unbeaten for the Lions.

Match Action

Millwall started the better of the two sides and had a flurry of early corners, with Shaun Williams coming close to win one and then from one.

Jake Cooper hit the bar after just seven minutes from a Scott Malone cross after a short-corner routine, before Ben Thompson hit an acrobatic effort wide from the edge of the box five minutes later.

Then the Royals came into the game, first seeing a good opportunity snuffed out by an excellent Mahlon Romeo tackle before Lucas Joao conceded possession in a good area with a heavy touch.

Reading took the lead 18 minutes in, though, when Williams wanted too much time on the ball in his own half and gave Semedo the opportunity to step in.

He hit a shot from range with Bartosz Bialkowski stranded and the former Ipswich shot-stopper couldn’t get back to stop it from going in.

Just after the half-hour mark, Cooper headed narrowly wide from a Malone free kick, before Michael Morrison headed over from an Ovie Ejaria corner a minute later.

After 38 minutes, the Lions should have been level. A free-kick was launched into the box and only half-cleared following Cooper’s flick-on. The ball fell to Thompson but he shot straight at Rafael Cabral to squander a gilt-edged chance.

Three minutes later, the hosts could have doubled their lead. Lax defending gave Michael Olise space and, with Millwall’s defence at sixes and sevens, he played a wonderful pass to Joao who forced a superb save from Bialkowski.

The first notable action of the second half came 13 minutes in, with substitute Jed Wallace volleying wide after a free-kick was only half-cleared.

Olise forced Bialkowski into action twice soon after the hour mark, first with a right-footed drive and then a free-kick, which took a great diving save to turn away.

With just under 15 minutes to play, Millwall were deservedly level. Malone’s driven cross found Tom Bradshaw who looked to play it through, it came off a defender and fell to Smith who finished well past Rafael.

The hosts were almost back in front soon after but Ryan Woods did brilliantly to deflect Ejaria’s shot onto the bar.

Ejaria was involved once more as Reading penalty appeals were turned away in the 81st minute, with the referee appearing to make the right call.

Rafael was forced into action a minute later as Wallace unleashed another volley before Smith headed wide moments later.

With five minutes to play, Millwall took the lead through Bennett who headed brilliantly past Rafael from Malone’s cross.

Millwall defended well late on as Reading looked for an equaliser.

Unbeaten run goes on – and it’s consecutive wins for the first time since October

A win at the Madejski extends Millwall’s unbeaten run to six games in the Championship, with this the third win from six.

Millwall’s defensive resilience has returned for the most part in that run and has generally been the foundation for their success under Gary Rowett, though they still need to find more goals if they are to challenge further up the table.

Last weekend’s 4-1 victory was a rarity in that the defensive shackles were removed – and Rowett’s substitutions in Reading changed the game and gave the Lions the impetus to go on and win, much like against the Owls.

Millwall have come back from losing positions in consecutive matches to claim three points, which is testament to this team’s mentality after their long winless run from October to December – in which going a goal down seemed to kill their confidence.

They have come back from that run and are now performing as well as they have all season, and not too many people could argue with their performance justifying victory at the Madejski Stadium.

Ryan Leonard will be a big miss

Simply put, Thompson doesn’t offer as much as the ex-Southend midfielder, with Leonard arguably Millwall’s player of the season so far.

Leonard drives Millwall up the pitch and offers a goal threat in and around the edge of the box, as well as rarely being physically beaten.

Thompson may be able to match Leonard’s energy and his commitment isn’t in question, but he needs to show more to make up for the latter’s absence.

Wallace remains Millwall’s most important player – by some distance

Wallace’s introduction changed the game and Millwall miss him hugely when he isn’t in the team.

He terrorised the left side of Reading’s defence after his introduction and his dangerous crosses, combined with his willingness to drive at players, caused havoc in the hosts’ defence and showed why he must start if he is fit.

He played out wide for the first time in a while after recently being deployed as a striker, but offered defensive support to Romeo rather than leading the press in attack.

He is smart in his defensive work and gets up and down the pitch well, while maintaining high levels of attacking output – something that other striking options don’t do as consistently.

Team News

Rowett made two changes for the trip to the Madejski Stadium, with Williams and Thompson replacing the injured Maikel Kieftenbeld and Leonard.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Evans, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Thompson (Smith, 63), Woods (Mitchell, 90), Williams (J. Wallace, 46); Bodvarsson (Bennett, 46), Zohore (Bradshaw, 71).

Substitutes: Fielding, Pearce, McNamara, Burey.

Booked: Hutchinson

Image: Millwall FC