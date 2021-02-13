TEAM NEWS: Reading vs. Millwall – Two changes for the Lions at the Madejski Stadium
MILLWALL make the short trip to Reading to take on the promotion challengers at the Madejksi Stadium.
Gary Rowett’s Lions are on a five-game unbeaten run, while the Royals hadn’t lost in seven league games before their 3-1 defeat at home to Brentford on Wednesday.
Team news
Rowett makes two changes from the side that started in last weekend’s win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Ben Thompson and Shaun Williams come in for Maikel Kieftenbeld and Ryan Leonard, who are both injured.
5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Evans, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Thompson, Williams, Woods; Bodvarsson, Zohore
Substitutes: Fielding, Pearce, McNamara, Mitchell, J. Wallace, Bennett, Burey, Smith, Bradshaw
Here is the Reading team…
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
Your Royals starting XI for today's @SkyBetChamp meeting with Millwall.
Pauno makes two changes as Tom Holmes and @LewisGippa3 come into the eleven. #REAMIL pic.twitter.com/4q7GPSE3B5
— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) February 13, 2021