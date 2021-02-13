TEAM NEWS: Reading vs. Millwall – Two changes for the Lions at the Madejski Stadium

MILLWALL make the short trip to Reading to take on the promotion challengers at the Madejksi Stadium.

Gary Rowett’s Lions are on a five-game unbeaten run, while the Royals hadn’t lost in seven league games before their 3-1 defeat at home to Brentford on Wednesday.

Team news

Rowett makes two changes from the side that started in last weekend’s win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Ben Thompson and Shaun Williams come in for Maikel Kieftenbeld and Ryan Leonard, who are both injured.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Evans, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Thompson, Williams, Woods; Bodvarsson, Zohore

Substitutes: Fielding, Pearce, McNamara, Mitchell, J. Wallace, Bennett, Burey, Smith, Bradshaw

