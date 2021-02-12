CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Reading vs. Millwall

MAIKEL Kieftenbeld knows all about Millwall’s reputation for being strong in the second half of the season – and he has already seen enough to suggest the Lions can storm up the table again.

Millwall are 10 points off the play-offs with 18 games to go, not an insurmountable gap.

The Lions were 17th when Gary Rowett took over last season before going on a run that had them in play-off contention with two games left.

In 2017-18, under Neil Harris, Millwall were 12 points off sixth after the same number of games as now, before surging to sixth with two games to go.

Even in their two seasons in League One under Harris, the Lions started slowly – they were 14th after 21 games in 2016-17 and 11th after 22 games in the previous campaign – before reaching the play-off final, winning promotion in 2017.

Millwall have lost just seven games this season – only Norwich, Brentford, Swansea and Watford have lost fewer – but have drawn 14, more than anyone else. Only four teams are in double figures for draws in the Championship.

The Lions missed some glorious chances in those draws, but Kieftenbeld also recognises that it shows how solid the side are to have lost so few games. He has already got a taste of the “mentality” in the dressing room, and the midfielder has yet to lose in four games since joining from Birmingham.

He knows the side are capable of more, ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Reading.

“Of course you always want to achieve the best you can in the season,” Kieftenbeld said. “From what I’ve heard they were a bit unlucky, they also drew a lot of games that they maybe should have won and picked up more points.

“But you know the Championship, it’s all about small margins. For example, against Cardiff we could have been 2-0 up, maybe even 3-0 up. We should have scored more goals.

“Hopefully we can do a bit better in the second half of the season, but there are a lot of clubs in the Championship who want to push for promotion. It’s tough.

“But I can see why they are better in the second half of the season now because I’ve seen the mentality of this group. They don’t really need anyone to push them. They’re really good mentally.

“What’s the aim? Personally I just want to help the team and try to win games.

“I think we look solid. I can only talk about the games I’ve played myself, but we’ve been solid and that’s a big thing in the Championship.

“Hopefully we can create more chances and get higher in the table. That will come if we do things right.”

Kieftenbeld picked up a knock in the 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday that forced him off at half-time. A number of other Lions players are nursing slight niggles. Jed Wallace was on the bench against the Owls but wasn’t risked, but he should be available against the Royals.

Ryan Leonard is out for around eight weeks with an ankle injury.

Reading were unbeaten in seven league games before they lost 3-1 at home to Brentford on Wednesday.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Evans, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Williams, Thompson; J Wallace, Zohore.

Match odds: Reading 7/5 Draw 11/5 Millwall 11/4

Last meeting: Championship (November 25, 2020): Millwall 1-1 Reading (J Wallace 45; Joao 53).

Image: Millwall FC