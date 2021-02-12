Millwall boss on summer recruitment – plus prospects of signing Ken Zohore from West Brom

MILLWALL will be looking for “potential and future value” in the next transfer window – but balancing that with the immediate needs of the team.

Lions boss Gary Rowett wants to reduce the average age of the squad, and Millwall signalled their intent in that sense this week by securing Danny McNamara and Tyler Burey on long-term deals.

New head of recruitment Harvey Bussell is focusing on the summer transfer window and delivering the types of players Rowett wants to evolve the team.

Rowett wants more young, dynamic players, with Bussell already making plans for next summer.

“His focus is on the complete recruitment structure and the recruitment cycle,” Rowett said. “Part of that is looking long term and if you’re looking long term what you want is that a part of your squad has future potential and future value.

“That’s something we always look at as a club. But it’s not always that simple because when you’re at a club that doesn’t have a huge budget sometimes you have to sign players that can do the job that’s required on the pitch.

“It’s not always the ideal scenario, you can’t always sign the 22-year-old that’s already played at Championship level and can manage what we want them to do.

“There’s always a blend, there’s always a sensible approach. But part of Harvey’s remit is to try to get the right players at the right ages that are right for the squad.

“He’ll work hard to do that. We worked well in the window and now there’s a bit more breathing space to focus on some of the other aspects we want to try and improve.”

Millwall would like to keep Kenneth Zohore after this season. However, the striker was signed for £8million by West Brom in 2019, meaning he is likely to be out of Millwall’s budget range.

“Probably, but who knows what the plan will be next year,” Rowett said. “That’s not my concern because he’s not my player contracted to our club.

“The first thing is to maximise what Ken’s about and get him playing to the best possible level. That’s something we want to try and do and I think he’s getting close to that.

“Anything beyond that is out of our control. I don’t think that’s something I can consider at this point.”

