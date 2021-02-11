Millwall’s Ryan Leonard set to miss at least 12 games – but Lions hope for better news on team-mate

MILLWALL midfielder Ryan Leonard could miss up to 12 Championship matches after he suffered ankle ligament damage in the Lions’ 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday.

Leonard went off after an hour against the Owls and is set to be out for eight weeks. If he returns after that time he would be available for just the last six games of the season.

Former Sheffield United midfielder Leonard has been one of Millwall’s most impressive performers this season, playing wing-back, centre-back and in a number of midfield positions.

He delivered a man-of-the-match performance in defence recently as the Lions held top-of-the-table Norwich to a 0-0 draw at The Den. George Evans’ arrival from Derby allowed Leonard to move back into midfield, and he won a penalty for the Lions’ equaliser against Wednesday.

Leonard has played 30 times this season and Millwall took up the option to extend his contract by another year.

Lions midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld remains a doubt to face Reading this Saturday. Kieftenbeld was having a scan this week as Millwall continue to assess him.

Boss Gary Rowett hopes to have another midfielder, Billy Mitchell, available to face the Royals.

Image: Millwall FC