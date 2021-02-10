Millwall defender signs new long-term contract

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL defender Murray Wallace has put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract with the club.

Wallace was due to be a free agent in the summer after signing from Scunthorpe in June 2018.

His contract extension follows new long-term deals for Danny McNamara and Tyler Burey earlier this week.

Wallace has been deployed in a variety of defensive roles under Gary Rowett and has made 94 appearances for the Lions, scoring four goals – including back-to-back winners in rounds four and five of the FA Cup in the 2018-19 season.

Wallace told Millwall’s official site: “I’m delighted. When the chats first came about regarding extending the contract, it was brilliant to hear.

“I came to Millwall because I wanted to play a lot of games. I’m grateful to Neil Harris, who signed me, and Gary Rowett too – I have been a part of both of their plans.

“The recovery from the injury is going well. I was hoping to be out of the boot a bit sooner, but I have to keep it on for another week or so now. However, once I am out of the boot, it should be around 2-3 weeks until I am back to full fitness.

“It has been frustrating because there has been so many games, with the Saturday/Tuesday or Saturday/Wednesday schedule, so if you’re out for a few weeks then you end up missing a lot.

“That night against Everton still gives me goosebumps. The reaction of the crowd – the whole atmosphere inside The Den, it makes you really miss having fans in the stadium. You can’t beat that reaction and those celebrations.”

Image: Millwall FC