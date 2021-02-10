Millwall midfielder set to be available to make his first appearance of the season at Reading

BILLY Mitchell is set to be in contention for his first start of the season when Millwall play Reading at the Madejksi Stadium this Saturday.

Mitchell played another half of competitive football last weekend as the Lions’ under-23 side lost 1-0 to QPR in their Professional Development League game at Dulwich Hamlet’s Champion Hill.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett confirmed that Mitchell’s withdrawal at the break was planned.

Mitchell’s return would be timely, with doubts over midfielders Ryan Leonard and Maikel Kieftenbeld.

“Again with Billy we’ve been conscious not to push him too hard too soon,” Rowett said.

“I’ve spoken about his mentality before, he’s one that pushes himself and he desperately wants him to do well. So sometimes you’ve got to hold him back a little bit.

“He’s going to plan and Billy is one that if we need him at the weekend he should be available.”

Image: Millwall FC