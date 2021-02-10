Millwall boss has mixed injury update on Jed Wallace, Ryan Leonard and Maikel Kieftenbeld ahead of Reading clash

RYAN Leonard and Maikel Kieftenbeld are doubts for Millwall’s trip to Reading next Saturday – but Jed Wallace should be available to face the Royals.

Kieftenbeld went off at half-time in the 4-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, while Leonard was withdrawn on the hour.

The central midfielders will be assessed this week. Wallace was an unused substitute against the Owls.

“Jed will be fine,” boss Gary Rowett said. “He’s one that could have started but I chose not to risk him. His hamstrings were a little bit tight but he’ll be fine.

“I think there are going to be some doubts over Maikel Kieftenbeld and Ryan Leonard, just because they both came off. So they’re the main issues at the moment.

“They were both getting scanned [this week] so we’re just waiting for those results.”

