Exclusive: Millwall set to confirm new deal for winger

TYLER Burey is set to sign a new long-term deal with Millwall.

Burey, 19, joined the Lions from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2019 and made his senior debut in the 4-1 win over Huddersfield last season.

Winger Burey has made seven appearances this season, including making his full debut in the 2-0 win at Boreham Wood in the third round of the FA Cup.

Burey follows Danny McNamara in committing his long-term future to the club.

Image: Millwall FC