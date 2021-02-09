Millwall signing backs Derby boss Wayne Rooney for success: ‘I can’t speak highly enough of him’

GEORGE Evans has backed Wayne Rooney to be a success in management – saying he “can’t speak highly enough” of the current Derby County boss.

Evans played three times for Rooney after England’s record goal-scorer was appointed Rams manager last November.

But Evans was allowed to leave in January as he joined Millwall for an undisclosed fee.

Evans made his debut for former Derby boss Gary Rowett in the Lions’ 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Evans praised Rooney for being honest with him about his future with the Rams.

“He’s fantastic, I can’t speak highly enough of him,” Evans said. “The turnover for him going into management was fantastic, I fully enjoyed my time there. It’s a great place.

“He was in full communication with me when all of this was going on, he was fully supportive.

“He told me my game time might be a bit limited. When he came in he got a few good results and I started playing as well.

“I’ve got nothing but good words to say about him and I think he’s going to be a great manager.

“He’s had the best career, we watched him as kids growing up and who better to learn from?

“In terms of man-management he’s a great guy, he’ll tell you what you’re doing well, what you need to improve on.

“He was very clear in his messages to me and I found that really good.

“I’m looking forward to learning from Gary now, this past week has been fantastic for me and I can already see what a great manager Gary is and what a good man-manager he is as well.”

*Read a longer interview with George Evans in this week’s Southwark News, where he talks about learning from Manchester City legends Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, and linking up again with a host of former team-mates at Millwall.

Image: Millwall FC