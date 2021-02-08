‘Hopefully I’m doing them proud’ – Millwall defender on delight with new deal at boyhood club

DANNY McNamara praised Millwall’s underage coaches for aiding his development after he signed a new long-term deal with the club.

McNamara, 22, spent the first half of the season on loan at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership, before he was recalled and started six consecutive league games.

Ireland under-21 international McNamara told NewsAtDen last month it was a “no-brainer” when asked if he hoped to extend his stay at the club.

“I’m really happy,” McNamara told Millwall’s website on Monday. “It’s something that has been in the pipeline for about a month now, so I’m buzzing to get it sorted.

“Being a Millwall boy – as are all my family – it means the world. Hopefully I’m doing them proud.

“Larry McAvoy and Chris Perry (Millwall’s-18s managers) were class with me when I was younger.

“They developed me and gave me chances and opportunities. I feel as though I’ve taken them and proved I can play.”

Image: Millwall FC