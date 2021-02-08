Millwall loan watch: Potential blow to Sutton United’s promotion chances as Lions striker limps off

ISAAC Olaofe could be set for a spell on the sidelines after limping off in Sutton United’s 1-0 FA Trophy defeat at home to Woking on Saturday.

Olaofe suffered an ankle injury just 30 seconds into the game and was forced off after five minutes.

Olaofe, 21, has scored six goals in 16 league goals for the National League side this season.

In National League South, defender Rob Strachan played the full game for Welling United in their 2-2 draw at top-of-the-table Dartford.

Welling are bottom of the table with nine points from 12 games.

In the Scottish Premiership, James Brown was an unused substitute as Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone defeated Livingston 2-1.

Brown made his debut in the Saints’ 1-0 league defeat against Rangers last week.

St Johnstone, who are eighth in the table, play fifth-place Livingston in the League Cup final on February 28.

Graphic: @ShedCreative