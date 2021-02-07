Player ratings: Millwall 4-1 Sheffield Wednesday

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 4-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Sheffield Wednesday at The Den on Saturday.

Callum Paterson put the visitors in front before Kenneth Zohore’s penalty made it 1-1 at the break. Scott Malone, Ben Thompson and Tom Bradshaw scored in the second half to give the Lions a first home win since October.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the win over Neil Thompson’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

