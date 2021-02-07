Skip to content
Sunday, February 7, 2021
Latest:
Player ratings: Millwall 4-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Championship highlights: Millwall 4-1 Sheffield Wednesday
‘It’s going to be big’ – Millwall boss eyes traditional second-half-of-the-season run after Owls win
Gary Rowett discusses a rare luxury at Millwall this season, monkey off the back – and ‘mischievous’ strker
Millwall’s Gary Rowett on ‘fabulous’ Scott Malone, Romeo return, his feelings after Owls opener, Thommo strike and how striker changed game
newsatden.co.uk
Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews
News
Features
Fixtures
Results
Table
League Table
Form Guide
Squad Selector
Prediction League
Players Ratings
Highlights
Highlights
Championship highlights: Millwall 4-1 Sheffield Wednesday
February 7, 2021
Staff
←
‘It’s going to be big’ – Millwall boss eyes traditional second-half-of-the-season run after Owls win
Player ratings: Millwall 4-1 Sheffield Wednesday
→
Staff
(
@NewsAtDen
)