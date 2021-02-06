‘It’s going to be big’ – Millwall boss eyes traditional second-half-of-the-season run after Owls win

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett said the second half of the season “is going to be big for us” after the Lions stretched their unbeaten run to five games with their 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Lions went 10 league games without a league win from October to December, but have now won two and drawn three of their last five games, including claiming impressive points against promotion contenders Watford and Norwich.

And Millwall cut loose against the Owls, scoring more than one goal in a game for the first time in nine matches.

“It’s very satisfying,” Rowett said on backing up recent good results. “In the last five games we’ve won two and drawn three and the three we’ve drawn, two of those games were against Watford and Norwich, who are really good sides.

“It’s important that we built on that today. That’s why at the start of the game it was so frustrating, it looked like it was going to be another performance that didn’t quite match the previous ones.

“But when we started to show a bit of belief and step on the gas I thought it was nice to back it up.

“In the last five games we’ve started to show what we’re about. We know that Millwall usually finish the season a lot stronger than they start it. So the second half of the season I think it’s going to be big for us.

“You’re starting to see some of the signings actually start to show their impact in the last two or three games. That’s pleasing for us.

“It’s important that we keep building, but what we’ve done is we’ve just given ourselves that little bit of confidence over the last few games to start to move forward.

“But, look, it’s a tough division. You see it all the time. The likes of Rotherham have won their last two or three games, teams down at the bottom are scrapping and beating teams at the top. You see Bournemouth recently losing four games in a row, with the players they’ve got.

“So it’s an unpredictable league.”

