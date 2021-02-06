Gary Rowett discusses a rare luxury at Millwall this season, monkey off the back – and ‘mischievous’ strker

GARY Rowett savoured a unique feeling at The Den on Saturday – being able to relax in the last 10 minutes of a game as his side romped to victory.

Millwall looked like they would make hard work of another home game – and potentially notch a 15th draw of the season, which would have been three more than anyone else in the division – before Scott Malone and Ben Thompson scored to give their side a 3-1 lead over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Lions dominated the second half against the Owls and Tom Bradshaw added a cherry on top by making it 4-1 with a minute to go.

Millwall have lost just seven games in the league this season – only four teams have lost fewer – but 14 draws have dented their top-six chances.

“We’ve had a lot of these drawn games where I can honestly say we’ve not been hanging on and been fortunate to draw,” Rowett said.

“In most of them we’ve had big chances and most of them we should have gone on and won.

“It comes down to one thing, just that quality and making sure that you’re ruthless when you get chances.

“We haven’t done that and that’s why games have still been alive. We’ve been getting points and playing well but it’s not enough.

“It was lovely to score those goals, it was lovely to be able to relax for the last 10, 15 minutes of the game.

“That’s probably the most shots we’ve had in a game, 25. Sheffield Wednesday I think had four shots in the whole game. From an attacking sense it was pretty dominant.

“I thought we thoroughly deserved the win and it was nice to score those goals.

“Absolutely, [home form] been a problem for us. I think our away form is top-six, our home form has been bottom-six, quite simply.

“We had to do something today to turn that around. I thought the players deserved a win after they responded to being a goal down.”

Bradshaw’s goal came after a run and shot from Mahlon Romeo that looked like it deflected in off the forward.

Rowett added: “I think it’s deservedly Mahlon’s goal with the way he’s strode forward, it’s his shot that ends up in the bottom corner.

“There’s certainly a deflection, I think Bradders is running around like a typical striker claiming mischievously it’s definitely his goal.

“I honestly haven’t watched it back, the lads tell me it’s come off Tom. In some ways I’m not bothered.

“I think Mahlon deserved it for his performance overall. But as we know you don’t always get what you deserve and it will go down to whoever it’s touched last.”

