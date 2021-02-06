Millwall winger Jiri Skalak set for exit after difficult two-and-a-half seasons with Lions

JIRI Skalak is set to be released from his contract with Millwall.

Skalak, 28, signed for the Lions from Brighton in August 2018 but made only 38 appearances, including just nine starts in the league.

The Czech international looked like he had a route back into the team in pre-season when he played as a right wing-back, a position he started in when Millwall drew 0-0 at Birmingham last November.

But that was his only start in five appearances this season.

Skalak has been linked with a move to the Czech First League with Mladá Boleslav.

Image: Millwall FC