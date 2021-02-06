Billy Mitchell gets more minutes under his belt – as Millwall under-23 boss unhappy after QPR loss

BILLY Mitchell got another half of competitive football under his belt for Millwall under-23s against QPR in their Professional Development League game on Friday.

Kevin Nugent’s side lost 1-0 at Dulwich Hamlet’s Champion Hill ground, Manasse Mamapala hitting the winner in the 74th minute.

The young Lions are now four games without a win.

“For the majority of the game, we were quite steady,” Nugent told Millwall’s media. “I always thought the game was going to be 1-0.

“I thought we had to limit their opportunities by being trustworthy and not giving away free-kicks and set-pieces so they could put the ball in the box – that’s what they scored from.

“All the players weren’t fully at it, but we were hoping to be the team that would force a mistake at the other end or hoping there would be a little bit of individual creativity, which we have the personnel to do.

“However, what I was disappointed about was that after they scored, we had too many players who wanted to go ahead and play their own game, and were moaning at others.

“That isn’t what we are about.”

Millwall: Sandford, Muller, Tiensia, A Mitchell (Miller 19′), B Mitchell (Davis 46′), Topalloj, Duncan, Burey, Alexander, O’Brien (Skeffington 75′), Boateng.

Subs not used: Moss, Allen.

Image: Millwall FC