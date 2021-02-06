Two times a charm: How Millwall’s Gary Rowett twice became pivotal figure in midfieler’s career

MAIKEL Kieftenbeld has revealed how Gary Rowett helped him fulfil a career dream – and then extend it by bringing him to Millwall.

Kieftenbeld, 30, joined the Lions on a free transfer to link up for a second time with Rowett.

Rowett said he was surprised his former midfielder at Birmingham was available, and Kieftenbeld also admitted the move “came out of nowhere”.

Kieftenbeld had been a regular in Aitor Karanka’s side this year, playing four games in 2021, before he discovered that Birmingham would not be offering him a new deal with his contract due to expire in the summer.

Former Netherlands under-21 international Kieftenbeld says he has enjoyed “every moment” of his time in England and he had no intention of leaving despite Blues making it clear he would be surplus to requirements.

That’s when Rowett became the pivotal figure for the second time in Kieftenbeld’s career. The midfielder said it was a “big dream” when he was with Groningen in Holland to play in England.

Rowett made that a reality, taking him to the second city in July 2015. Kieftenbeld made his debut in a 2-1 win at home to Reading in August 2015 – the combative midfielder announcing his arrival with a booking – and wasn’t on the losing side in his first six games.

Kieftenbeld went on to make 184 appearances and score six goals for Birmingham. He played under seven managers at St Andrew’s, including Gianfranco Zola and Harry Redknapp.

This is just the second move of his career, but he immediately felt at home at Calmont Road.

“It [was] a really good first week, to be honest. It was easy to settle in, the lads really helped me,” Kieftenbeld told NewsAtDen. “They were really nice, it’s a good group of players.

“Of course I knew some of the staff members, too. I was happy there were two games straightaway so I could learn a lot more about everyone.

“It was quite a big move and it came out of nowhere. It went through really quickly, two or three days. I didn’t have much time to think about a move to London.

“I had five-and-a-half years at Birmingham and really enjoyed it there. I had a contract until the summer and was thinking I was playing so we’d see in half a year.

“But then this came up, a new adventure. Normally when you’re out of contract and it comes to January you wonder what you are going to do. Are you going to extend your deal or the club won’t offer you anything?

“We found out that Birmingham didn’t want to give me a new deal, that they would prefer to let me go so they could sign other players.

“This was the best option. I was surprised also I could go for free, because I was in the starting XI, I’d played a lot of games in the last couple of weeks.

“I can imagine [Rowett] was surprised. There are no hard feelings towards Birmingham, I had an amazing time there.

“But in the last few years there have been a lot of different managers, with different ideas about football. I guess that was the case this season, too, they’re probably looking to the future and so made different decisions.

“I can remember when I went to Birmingham. I had played for Groningen for five years so it was a big step in my career and my life.

“In interviews when I was in Holland I always said I had one big dream and that was to play in England. All the stories I heard about the mentality, the fans, I wanted to play there.

“When Gary Rowett gave me the option to go to Birmingham it was an easy decision for me. I’ve been here for more than five years and I’m enjoying every moment of it.

“First he gave me the chance to go to England and now he’s given me the chance to stay in England a bit longer.

“The whole package has to be good. You want to sign for a nice club with a good fanbase, in a nice city, because that’s important as well. You have a life outside of football and you want to enjoy that.

“As much as I like English football, if you put me in a village in the middle of nowhere I wouldn’t be happy and be able to play football there.

“This club is also steadier than my last few years at Birmingham after all the craziness of so many managers. I had a good time there but it was never really quiet, every season there was something going on.

“If you look at Millwall this manager has been here for a while, a lot of the players have. At Birmingham I saw so many players come and go. It’s more stable here.

“So all of that made me want to sign for Millwall.”

The only current downside for Kieftenbeld is that he can’t travel to his home town of Dalfsen, 100 miles east of Amsterdam.

But he is wary of complaining too much when others have seen their health and livelihoods affected so badly by Covid-19 and the restrictions governments brought in to combat it.

“It’s really difficult. Also for my girlfriend, she moved over this season,” Kieftenbeld explained. “Of course we’re really pleased to be together but it’s pretty hard for her, for me.

“There were things I was looking forward to, when people came over to visit, or going back during international breaks. That’s kind of a reset button for me, mentally.

“Everybody is struggling, everybody has their own problems. If you look at my problems and compare them to other people’s problems, then I’m not one who should complain.

“But if you ask me, yes it’s tough. I haven’t been home since July when normally I would go every two months.”

Kieftenbeld has already shown his tenaciousness in a Lions shirt – he was booked on his debut against Watford, bringing his career tally to 84 yellow cards and four red cards before Tuesday’s game against Norwich, when he was also booked – and hopes to soon be able to show that aggression to Millwall fans when they return to The Den.

“I think that’s what’s natural for me, it’s always how I’ve played,” Keftenbeld said. “I try to give a lot of energy to the team. When [Rowett] signed me for Birmingham someone told him I wasn’t the typical Dutch footballer and he said, ‘well then he might be the player for us’. For the Championship.

“I love to pass the ball but I don’t mind a tackle either. Hopefully the fans are back soon and I can show them what I’m about. I’m sure they’re following it now on the TV or the internet.

“I love to win the ball back for my team and give it to team-mates who are a bit more comfortable in front of goal.

“I’m really happy we can still do…I don’t really want to call it a job but it is a job, playing football.

“We’re lucky that we are able to go out and do it.”

Image: Millwall FC