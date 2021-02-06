TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Sheffield Wednesday

MILLWALL are aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to five games when they play Sheffield Wednesday at The Den on Saturday.

The Lions have drawn three and won one of their last four, and take on an Owls side with four wins in their last five games.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes three changes from the team that started the 0-0 draw against Norwich for this afternoon’s game.

George Evans makes his debut as Ben Thompson drops to the bench. Mahlon Romeo makes his first league start since January 2 as he returns for Danny McNamara.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson comes in for Jed Wallace.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Evans, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Woods, Leonard; Bodvarsson, Zohore

Substitutes: Fielding, Pearce, McNamara, Williams, Thompson, J Wallace, Bennett, Smith, Bradshaw

Here is the Wednesday line up: