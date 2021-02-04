Thursday, February 4, 2021
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

Ratings 

NewsAtDen’s January Millwall Player of the Month

Staff

DANNY McNamara has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for January, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 22-year-old Millwall defender carded an average score of 7.4 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system in the seven games he played in the month. McNamara has started every league game since his return from his loan spell at St Johnstone.

McNamara ended the month with a better average rating than Ryan Leonard (6.85) and Bart Bialkowski (6.6) as Gary Rowett’s side recovered from a difficult start to the year by going the last three games unbeaten in January.

Danny McNamara made his senior Millwall debut against Boreham Wood
Ryan Leonard has been excellent as a right-sided centre-back
The Lions stopper kept two clean sheets in his last three games in January

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)