NewsAtDen’s January Millwall Player of the Month

DANNY McNamara has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for January, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 22-year-old Millwall defender carded an average score of 7.4 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system in the seven games he played in the month. McNamara has started every league game since his return from his loan spell at St Johnstone.

McNamara ended the month with a better average rating than Ryan Leonard (6.85) and Bart Bialkowski (6.6) as Gary Rowett’s side recovered from a difficult start to the year by going the last three games unbeaten in January.