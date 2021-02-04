Millwall boss Gary Rowett on if Billy Mitchell could feature against Sheffield Wednesday

BILLY Mitchell is unlikely to be risked against Sheffield Wednesday at The Den this Saturday despite making his competitive comeback this week.

Mitchell played a planned 45 minutes as the Lions’ under-23s drew 1-1 against Charlton on Monday, George Alexander on the scoresheet for Kevin Nugent’s side.

Midfielder Mitchell hasn’t played a senior game since the 4-1 win over Huddersfield on the last day of last season.

The nineteen-year-old suffered a hamstring tear in pre-season and then the same injury again as he attempted a return in a Professional Development League game in November.

Lions boss Gary Rowett praised Mitchell for how he has responded to the injuries.

“He’s been out for a long time and he’s only been involved in one game,” Rowett said. “If you’ve been out for the best part of three months, to come back and play 45 minutes in an under-23 game, I think it’s a big ask to then go and step into the first team.

“What I would say is Billy looked good. It shows that if you work diligently enough when you’re out injured you can come back in good physical shape.

“I don’t think it will be too long before we see Billy out there with us. But we’ve also got to be careful because he’s a young player that we value a lot and he’s had two hamstring injuries.

“We’ve got to make sure he doesn’t get another one.”

Image: Millwall FC