Millwall loan watch: Lions striker scores superb goal as Sutton keep up Football League charge

ISAAC Olaofe scored his sixth league goal of the season as Sutton United won 2-0 at Stockport County on Tuesday night to go second in the National League table.

Olaofe produced a brilliant touch in the 69th minute to take the ball inside the covering defender before firing low past goalkeeper Ben Hincliffe.

Earlier, Olaofe had won a penalty when he was brought down by Liam Hogan, who was sent off, but Hincliffe saved Harry Beautyman’s spot-kick.

Sutton are nine points behind Torquay but have three games in hand.

In the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, James Brown was an unused substitute as St Johnstone came from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 at Kilmarnock and stretch their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

Brown, 23, has yet to make his debut after his loan switch from Millwall last month.

Harry Ransom, meanwhile, got another senior appearance under his belt but couldn’t help Dover Athletic avoid a 3-1 defeat at Yeovil.

Dover are a point above bottom-place Barnet in the National League table.

Graphic: @ShedCreative