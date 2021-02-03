Millwall manager gives update on Murray Wallace with defender still in protective boot

MURRAY Wallace will remain in a protective boot this week as he recovers from a broken foot.

Millwall had hoped Wallace would be out of the boot this week to start the next phase of his recovery.

The Lions signed George Evans in this window to provide another option in defence.

“Muzza’s going to be out for a little bit longer,” Lions boss Gary Rowett said. “He’s in a boot and we were hoping the boot could come off this week, but it looks like it may have to stay on a little bit longer.

“It’s disappointing but that’s one of the reasons we brought George Evans in, it gives us that flexibility in a back three and a midfield three.

“I certainly think George being unavailable tonight [against Norwich] limited us in the changes we could make.

“But moving forward he’s going to be a really good addition for us.”

