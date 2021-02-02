‘It shows what our fans are about’ – Millwall boss on his pride after Lions top table for donations to cancer campaign

GARY Rowett said the generosity of Millwall fans has reinforced the pride he feels as manager of the club – after Lions supporters topped the table for donations to a charity cancer campaign.

Rowett spoke last week to Charlie Harris, an 84-year-old Millwall fan with terminal cancer who gave £400 to Cancer Deadline Day, a campaign that supporters can donate to on behalf of their club.

Millwall fans ensured their club were top of the pile, as they dug deep in such a difficult time to contribute £11,214 by Tuesday night – more than double second-placed Brentford, with Arsenal and Newcastle next.

Rowett was full of praise for Lions fans after the 0-0 draw against Norwich on Tuesday night.

“It just shows what our fans are all about,” Rowett said. “It’s not just about the football. When they can’t get here and there’s something they can back I think you’ve seen previously just how generous they are and just what a community spirit there is around the club.

“So certainly proud. I said it before when I joined the club I was proud to be the Millwall manager, and that hasn’t changed.

“We’ve had some tough spells in the last two or three months, particularly with no fans here, and some of our results have not been as good.

“But I’m a proud man to be stood here and moments like that make you realise what a good club you’re at.”

Our #CancerDeadlineDay champions have been crowned! Congratulations @MillwallFC 🎉 Thanks to all who gave! But don’t worry, there’s still time to make a transfer for cancer. You can donate right up until World Cancer Day on February 4 👉 https://t.co/z1uVUNnkoC pic.twitter.com/NrLAvdvLhB — Cancer Deadline Day (@CancerDeadline) February 1, 2021

Image: Millwall FC