‘A couple of things opened up’ – Millwall boss on transfer deadline day as he challenges players

GARY Rowett said “a couple of things opened up” for Millwall on transfer deadline day – but he stressed he is happy with his forward options and challenged his attackers to take their goal chances.

Millwall added midfielders Maikel Kieftenbeld and George Evans in January, as well as extending Kenneth Zohore’s loan deal.

Tory Parrott went back to Tottenham to be loaned out to Ipswich, with no replacement coming in.

Only five teams have scored fewer than Millwall’s 22 goals in the Championship this season.

But Rowett is happy his side are creating chances. Zohore, Scott Malone and Jed Wallace all had good opportunities in the 0-0 draw against leaders Norwich on Tuesday night.

“We had a couple of moments on transfer deadline day when a couple of things opened up, but you saw there weren’t many teams doing that much business, in fairness,” Rowett said.

“It needed a couple of things to drop to open up some moves.

“I don’t think having attacking players is necessarily our issue, it’s just players stepping up to the plate and taking their chances.

“Don’t forget we kept Ken Zohore here in this transfer window until the end of the season, which is a huge plus for us.

“Ken is a top-quality striker and he gets that one big chance, a header on goal and he scores. If you add that to his two chances against Cardiff he will score, they will start dropping for him.

“That’s been the hard bit for us, we’ve got into some great positions and had opportunities, but just not managed to take them.

“At a club like Millwall I don’t think we’re ever going to be in a position to buy a ready-made guarantee of goals. That’s just where we’re at.

“We’ve got to work hard for people to play above their performance levels and go and score.”

Image: Millwall FC