Millwall boss on performance against Norwich, penalty claims – and his only disappointment

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett was pleased with his side’s performance against Norwich – but felt the Lions could have taken more than a point from the league leaders.

Kenneth Zohore and Scott Malone had chances to put Millwall in front, and the Lions also had two penalty appeals, though Rowett stressed he didn’t think they were clear-cut enough to be awarded.

It was just the sixth time Norwich have been held scoreless in the league this season, two of them by an improving Lions side that has rediscovered its resilience.

And the hosts could have won it late on, when Kieran Dowell gave the ball away and Jed Wallace shot wide from 40 yards with goalkeeper Tom Krul out of position.

Rowett felt his side did enough to have taken three points.

“Yeah I think so. It was an excellent performance, it’s as well as we’ve played for a while,” Rowett said. “Playing against such a difficult side in Norwich, they’re really technical.

“And not just technical but they move the ball around really well and drag you out of spaces. I thought we pressed them high really well for the first 20 minutes.

“Then maybe 15, 20 minutes before half-time we just found it hard to get close enough to them in certain areas, but we certainly created some good moments first half and maybe should have taken them.

“Second half I thought we were brilliant. I worried whether our energy could be maintained but we really stepped on the gas. I thought we looked stronger than Norwich physically, we kept getting into good areas, kept getting good chances.

“Kenneth Zohore has a chance, Scottie Malone has a chance, Mason Bennett and Jed get into great positions and we have a couple of penalty appeals. Shaun Hutchinson has got a clear header and just gets an arm on his shoulder.

“Mason Bennett is running through and the lad grabs his arm. I spoke to Steve [Martin, referee] afterwards but I don’t think they were so clear they were obvious, they were still a little bit debatable. Therefore I’m not complaining too much.

“It was a really good performance, the only thing I’m disappointed with is I felt we had the better chances in the game to go and win it.”

Image: Millwall FC