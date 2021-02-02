REPORT: Millwall 0-0 Norwich City

By Lucas Ball at The Den

MILLWALL drew for the third consecutive game as they earned a point at home to table-topping Norwich.

The Lions put in one of their best displays of the season and created some good chances against a very strong side, and could have won the game on another day.

Instead, it was the second 0-0 draw between the sides this season.

Match Action

Millwall started the game clearly buoyed by their recent improvements and looked to play more on the front foot, with Ben Thompson’s curled effort from outside the box that was saved the first half-chance of the contest.

Norwich, with their quality, were always going to force opportunities of their own and Przemyslaw Placheta fired an effort over the bar when he was found in plenty of space on the edge of the Lions’ box.

Kenneth Zohore was causing big problems for Grant Hanley when Gary Rowett’s side went direct, and his link-up with Thompson forced another save from Tim Krul from an awkward half-volley.

On the quarter-hour mark, Jed Wallace made a brilliant run to burst into the pox after picking up the ball just inside the Canaries’ half, but his effort was blocked for corner.

The resulting set-pece saw Scott Malone find Ryan Leonard on the edge of the visitors’ box, with his volley not too far away from hitting the target.

Placheta was back into the action 10 minutes later as his curled effort forced a save from Bartosz Bialkowski, before Millwall broke and Malone forced Krul’s best save of the half following brilliant work from Zohore.

Leonard and Danny McNamara were forced into good blocks after Teemu Pukki found space in the area after half an hour, Millwall eventually clearing for a corner.

Perhaps the best chance of the half came in stoppage-time as Pukki – who looked to be offside – was released, but Shaun Hutchinson got back well to make a superb block before Bialkowski saved his left-footed follow-up effort.

It took 10 minutes of the second half for the first half-chance when a quick Canaries counter-attack saw Todd Cantwell held up well by Leonard and Maikel Kieftenbeld before Mario Vrancic drove an effort wide.

Zohore headed narrowly over from a Malone cross just past the hour mark that had Krul in no man’s land.

With just under 15 minutes to play, McNamara’s cross found Wallace in the box, but his effort was blocked before Malone shot wide.

Millwall had penalty appeals turned away as the game entered the final 10 minutes before a Matt Smith volley was well-blocked by Hanley minutes after the striker’s introduction.

More penalty appeals were waved away in the last minute as Hutchinson went down in the box before Wallace was denied.

Mason Bennett squared for Wallace in injury time but the pass was just behind him and gave the winger too much to do.

Norwich gave the ball away sloppily in injury-time and Wallace shot from the halfway line with Krul out of his goal, but it curled agonisingly wide.

Millwall nullify Norwich

Rowett got his tactics spot on in the 0-0 draw at Carrow Road in November and, for the most part, he did again tonight.

The Lions didn’t give up too many big chances to the Championship’s table-toppers and largely restricted them to long-range efforts, which was testament to how good Rowett’s side’s shape and press were.

They were militant in their attempts to shut down Norwich attempts and defended really well, and still managed to break at pace and create a number of opportunities of their own.

Performances like this should be the blueprint for how to play the 5-3-2 system and will give Rowett hope of a much more positive second half of the season for his side.

The Lions can be disappointed with only a point in a game that perhaps would have seen them take three points backed by home fans.

Does Thompson have enough discipline defensively to succeed as a box-to-box midfielder?

There is no doubting Thompson’s commitment and willingness to drive forward to make things happen for Millwall, but sometimes he is left wanting defensively.

He was caught out of position on numerous occasions as the Lions looked to set their defensive press and was beaten too easily on the edge of the box as Norwich tried to work space to get shots away.

He sometimes holds on to the ball for too long and gave possession away cheaply a few times, perhaps showing why Rowett seemed so reluctant to play him as a central midfielder in the 5-2-3 system.

Millwall are perhaps in need of more creativity from their most advanced midfielder – maybe an area where Rowett will aim to strengthen in the summer.

Team News

Rowett named an unchanged side for the third consecutive game, with the only change to the squad being the inclusion of Shane Ferguson on the bench, who replaced Troy Parrott.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara (Romeo, 77), Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Woods (Bennett, 77), Thompson (Ferguson, 78); J. Wallace, Zohore (Smith, 82)

Substitutes: Fielding, Pearce, Williams, Bodvarsson, Bradshaw.

