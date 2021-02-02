TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Norwich City

MILLWALL are back at The Den on Tuesday night when they attempt to make it four games unbeaten as they host Norwich.

The Canaries are currently top of the league, but couldn’t break down the Lions in the 0-0 draw between the sides last November.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett names an unchanged side for the third game in a row, whilst Shane Ferguson replaces Troy Parrott on the bench.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Woods, Thompson; J. Wallace, Zohore

Substitutes: Fielding, Pearce, Romeo, Williams, Ferguson, Bennett, Bodvarsson, Bradshaw, Smith

Here is the Norwich side: