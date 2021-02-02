Millwall boss looks for another tactical success against ‘best in the division’ Norwich City

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is eyeing another tactical success when the Lions host Norwich City at The Den on Tuesday night.

Millwall are one of only three teams to hold the Canaries scoreless on their home patch in the league this season (above) – Derby and Middlesbrough, the latter in Norwich’s last game, the others.

The Lions had just 39 per cent possession in that game at Carrow Road in November, but came closest to winning it when Shaun Williams hit the woodwork in injury-time.

Daniel Farke’s side are four points clear of Swansea at the top of the Championship table ahead of the clash at The Den.

Millwall are on a three-game unbeaten run, conceding only one goal in those fixtures.

“We’ve had a really tough period of games,” Rowett said. “We’ve had the likes of Bournemouth away, Huddersfield away, Watford at home – really good teams that have been in the Premier League within the last one or two seasons.

“We go and play Cardiff away, they bring the likes of [Harry] Wilson off the bench who’s a Premier League footballer.

“Then we’ve got Norwich. They’re probably the best possession-based side in the division. You could argue they’re the best side in the division at the moment because they’re top of the league.

“It will be a real test, a real challenge. These are the games we can almost take on with no real pressure and just go and give it everything we’ve got.

“We’ll see if we can come up with another tactical solution to stop a very, very good side and see if we can hurt them.

“These games are good games to be part of and they’re a challenge because you’re playing against teams with top technical players. It’s not easy to find tactical solutions to stop them.”

Image: Millwall FC