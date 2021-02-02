Millwall to scan Connor Mahoney after setback against Charlton – plus Billy Mitchell update

MILLWALL are waiting to find out if Connor Mahoney is set for another spell on the sidelines after he went off in the first half of an under-23 game against Charlton on Monday.

Mahoney was making his first competitive appearance since November 7 in the Professional Development League fixture, but was replaced in the 45th minute of the 1-1 draw.

Billy Mitchell played the first half, and came through the planned 45 minutes with no problems.

But Millwall are set to assess Mahoney later this week.

“He felt a little bit of tightness in the top of his quad,” Lions boss Gary Rowett said. “Again, until we know what that looks like I’d be loath to speculate what it is.

“But obviously it’s a bit of a blow because we were hoping that with Troy [Parrott] going out that Connor would step straight in to be that attacking, creative option.

“It looks probably as though that’s not going to happen instantly.

“Billy Mitchell got through and by all accounts was really bright, did really well.

“We’ve got players coming back but with Connor we’ll have to wait a few days, let it settle down and see where he is.”

