Millwall boss on lessons learned by Tottenham’s Troy Parrott that he can take to Ipswich Town

GARY Rowett said it was the “sensible” option for Troy Parrott’s loan at Millwall to end – but the Lions boss believes the Tottenham forward can benefit from his spell with the club.

Spurs recalled Parrott before sending him on loan to League One Ipswich on deadline day.

“It was his first loan. As an 18-year-old he missed quite a lot of games through injury,” Rowett said.

“We knew that ability-wise he had it, but it was just whether he could get that fitness quickly and make an impact in what is a difficult division.

“I think there are a lot of things Troy would have learned, from a tactical understanding of where Championship games are and what you need to do to create chances.

“But ultimately it hasn’t quite worked out for everybody and therefore the sensible thing is to find a solution that suits the player first and foremost, because he’s a young player that needs those minutes, and also for both clubs.

“I think in the end it was a sensible approach and hopefully Troy, with what he gained in the group for the first six months of the season – bear in mind he missed about three months of it through injury – he’ll be able to take to Ipswich.

“By moving a step down he might just have a little bit more time, more opportunities in the final third. And what we do know is that he’s a very good finisher.

“We wish him nothing but the best. He was disappointed it didn’t work out as he had hoped but he gave it everything.

“It’s been part of his development that hopefully he can use and be a success.”

Image: Millwall FC