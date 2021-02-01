Millwall confirm second permanent signing this window as defender/midfielder moves from Derby

MILLWALL have confirmed a deal for George Evans from Derby County.

Evans, 26, is the second permanent signing in this transfer window after Maikel Kieftenbeld’s arrival from Birmingham.

Evans has joined on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee.

Evans, who can play in defence or in midfield, began his career with Manchester City before a move to Reading in 2016 and then the Rams in 2018.

Evans played eight times for Derby this season, and will now offer Lions boss Gary Rowett options at the back and in midfield as he reshapes his squad.

Evans will wear squad number 28.

Image: Action Plus