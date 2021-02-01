Connor Mahoney goes off before half-time in Millwall’s under-23 game against Charlton Athletic

CONNOR Mahoney started for Millwall under-23s against Charlton on Monday afternoon – but was taken off before half-time.

It was Mahoney’s first competitive action since November 7 after he picked up a quad injury in training.

Sean O’Brien came on for the winger in the 45th minute, just before George Alexander gave the Lions the lead in first-half added-time.

Alexander had earlier been fouled by goalkeeper Nathan Harness for a penalty, but the striker’s effort was saved.

Billy Mitchell – who hasn’t played yet this season after two hamstring injuries – started before being replaced at the break with Reuben Duncan coming on.

Millwall starting XI: Sandford; Moss, Tiensia, Muller, A Mitchell, Topalloj, Burey, B Mitchell, Alexander, Mahoney, Skeffington.

Subs: Duncan, O’Brien, Davis, Boateng.

Image: Millwall FC